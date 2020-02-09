‘Birds of Prey’ flies low on Oscars weekend with tepid debut

“Birds of Prey,” the DC Comics’ Harley Quinn spinoff, made a tepid debut in theaters over the weekend, opening in No. 1 but below expectations with $33.3 million domestically.

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" had been expected to open around $50 million.

After three weeks atop the box office, Sony Picture’s “Bad Boys for Life” dropped to second with $12 million in its fourth weekend.

The action comedy has grossed $336 million worldwide.

The Oscar favorite “1917” landed in third place with $9 million in its seventh weekend.

