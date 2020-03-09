Black Balloon Day event held in Burley

Residents in the Mini-Cassia area gathered together Friday to remember those lost to overdose.

It's all part of Black Balloon Day, an international event to bring awareness to overdose deaths.

The event was put on by Codie Hall, to benefit the Mini-Cassia Transitional Living Center.

Attendees were able to purchase black, white or purple balloons, with the colors representing overdose, suicide and recovery, respectively.

“What we do here is we take it a step further; we talk about overdose; we talk about suicide, and we try to give hope to people who are currently in recovery who are still lost," Hall said. "And we just come together as a community to make sure that people know what that looks like."

Hall also said last year, 92,000 people died from an overdose, which is up 17% from the previous year.

KMVT also talked with the Mini-Cassia Transitional Living Center about the importance of the event.

“I don't know that you could reach out anywhere and not find a family that has been affected," said Dallas Bruderer. "Whether it's a son, daughter, a dad a mom, uncle, aunt, it's everywhere. And it just keeps getting worse and worse, and there's hope. There is freedom from that."

This is the second year the event has been held, and it is open to the public, and balloons for the event cost $1.