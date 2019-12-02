Black Friday in Twin Falls was a 'no show'

Black Friday in Twin Falls was apparently less chaotic compared to last year, according to Sgt. Ken Mencl. with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's office. He said for the past several years, Best Buy has asked the sheriff's office to supervise its stores.

Mencl said his job is to guide drivers who are trying to traverse from the parking lot to the store without having any major accident as it was slick outside Friday due to the snow.

"We're used to seeing long lines, and this year we are not quite seeing that," Mencl said, adding, "I guess people aren't really willing to come to traverse the icy conditions."

He noted Thursday the Twin Falls County Sheriff's office supervised Best Buy from 3-11 p.m., and Friday, they were there from 7-11 p.m.