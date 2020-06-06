Black Lives Matter protest marches down Blue Lakes Blvd.

A large group of Black Lives Matters protesters gathered at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center Saturday afternoon, ahead of a peaceful march down Blue Lakes Blvd.

Black Lives Matter protesters used the visitor center as the starting place for their march. Beginning with many in the black community speaking and sharing their perspective, before the group began their walk down Blue Lakes.

“Not only is racism a systemic issue across the country, it is a systemic issues here in Twin Falls too, and it is something that needs to be fought. So we want a show of solidarity where we have members of all sorts of communities in Twin Falls coming together agreeing that this is a widespread issue that we need to fight,” said protester Hatim Eujayl.

Protesters told KMVT they are standing up for black lives that are being brutalized by police officers across the county, and the general racism that makes black members of the community, feel like outsiders.

“The people who need to hear this the most, are probably not going to attend and be part of this march today. We hope the visibility of the march gives them a chance to see what is going on and then hopefully they actually listen and consider what is going on.” said Eujayl.

Protester Savina Barini says the biggest thing people can do right now is just listen.

“Black people are talking, and are asking you to hear us, and so the best thing I think a lot of people can do is listen and be willing to learn.” Barini said.