Blaine County Antibody Research Study shows preliminary results

New information is being released on one of Idaho's first hot spots, Blaine County. A research study was done to see how many people have coronavirus antibodies.

Nearly one quarter of adults have antibodies to the coronavirus in Blaine County.

"We found that 23% of our county showed antibodies in their system, more than that probably were exposed, but 23% showed antibodies," said Neil Bradshaw, the mayor of Ketchum.

Ketchum alone showed the highest per capita in the nation of antibody prevalence at 35%.

"No question we bore the brunt of this virus, no question we were hit very hard," Bradshaw said.

Blaine County partnered with the University of Washington, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center who are still gathering data and research.

"They’re work is continuing, as they look not only at the presence of the antibodies in the blood samples but also why some people develop antibodies, why they appear to have been able to fight off the illness, and then also looking at a certain percentage of people that we know were exposed, but did not develop antibodies," said Bill McLaughlin, the Ketchum fire chief.

As more data comes from the study, they hope to be able to provide insight into treatment of COVID-19 not just for Blaine County.

"What can we do about it going forward, how do we manage it, how do we deal with symptoms in the future, how do we not just flatten the curve?" Bradshaw said. "That was the initial thing, but now how do we treat it in the future, whether it’s a vaccination, or other treatments, that remains to be seen, but this is a significant step in that research."