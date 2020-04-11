Blaine County Commissioners extend more restrictive order until April 19

In a emergency meeting on Saturday, the Blaine County Commissioners voted to extend the current isolation order in effect in Blaine County until April 19. On a 2-1 vote, Commissioners passed Ordinance 2020-02, which extends Ordinance 2020-01 passed in March, that added more restrictive measures to statewide isolation order already in place. Among those additional restrictions, included limitations on hotels and short term rentals, a tightening of social distancing requirements, and the classification of construction and landscaping from being considered essential services. The 2-1 vote by the Blaine County Board of Commissioners today, follows a similar decision by the Hailey City Council on Friday, which chose to extend the more stringent isolation order until April, 19 as well. The full list of restrictions in the County's isolation order, can be viewed in both English and Spanish in this article or at the city website. Ordinance 2020-02 is slated to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.