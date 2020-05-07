Blaine County DMV and Driver’s Services to open May 18 by appointment only

Starting Monday, Blaine County residents needing to access the Department of Motor Vehicles and Driver's Services Department will still have to schedule an appointment online, prior to showing up at the building.

The county decided to open the Blaine County Annex for services that day, but are limiting the number of people in the building and taking extra safety precautions.

All registration and driver’s license renewals transactions will still have to be conducted online, and a maximum of two people per transaction will be allowed in the building at a time.

"The Blaine County Commissioners decided to reopen the building on May 18, and so for our office that's going to look different," said Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams. "Typically we have 175 to 200 people a day that come into our office, and we were managing it pretty well. But now with the distancing and hygiene standard that we need to follow, cramming 200 people into a building everyday is not a good idea."

For now, residents needing to access the DMV and Driver's Service Department within the building will need to set up an appointment online here. There, users will pick the service they need to access, and schedule a day or time that works for them to come to the building.

"They'll receive an email right then confirming the appointment, and 24 hours before their appointment," Williams said. "They'll get a text and an email reminding them of that."

Williams said they have the lobby set up to hold 11 people, and that proper COVID-19 precautionary measures have been set up to ensure people are safe.

"Plexiglas is set up in front of our DMV windows, in our assessor's windows as well," Williams said. "We have four stickers that show the 6-foot markers where people can stand, and a couple of hand sanitizing stations."

Those entering the building are asked to sanitize their hands prior to going up to the windows, and they will need to bring their own pen and must wear a mask.

"We will have a limited supply of masks on-hand for people that didn't bring one with them," Williams said.

Williams said those who'd like additional assistance in walking through the system online, or would prefer to schedule at appoint online, can call the department at 208-788-5538.