Blaine County Fair overcomes capacity with livestock thanks to community support expanding barn

The 2019 Blaine County Fair is underway and fair board members with staff from the University of Idaho Extension Office in Hailey were surprised by the number of livestock registered for this season.

"We were in a little of disbelief because there was a 40 percent swine increase," said Sarah Busdon, an admin assistant with the U of I Extension Office. "When we went to weight in and got down here and started weighing all the animals. We don't have the capacity."

Local businesses, donors and community were a big part of helping with the barn expansion to accommodate the livestock. Their barn was expanded to make room for the sheep and additional washing stations were added.

"Additional concrete being poured, mats put down, temporary panels for the sheep and permanent homes," Busdon said.

The barn expansion isn't quite finished Busdon explained, but they're pleased with the outcome, especially how 4-H programs can provide more learning opportunities for children, than just raising animals.

"There's so much that goes into it, the record keeping, the social skills, the interview skills, public speaking. So it's a real growing process from start to finish," she said.

The growing trend can also be attributed to local farmers lending their support to children that may live within city limits.

"We have local farmers and ranchers that will provide space for the animals and provide the pens and we can keep our animals in their property," Busdon said.

The Blaine County Fair wraps up on Saturday for their annual animal market sale that begins at 12 p.m. This year's theme is "Bounty of the County"

The Grand Marshals for 2019 Blaine County are Wanda, John and Heidi Peck.