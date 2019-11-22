Blaine County Hunger Coalition makes plans to expand their current space

The Blaine County Hunger Coalition currently serves 20% of the Blaine County community and has recently announced their plans to expand their current food pantry space.

For the past 16 years, the Blaine County Hunger Coalition has been helping food insecure families.

“Anybody that faces barriers to food access are welcome to come to our food pantry, talk to us a little bit, and we can help them get healthy delicious food,” said Kristin McMahon, the communication director with the Coalition.

But, the need for food is growing in the area, so they are going to triple the size of their building, and help more members of the community.

“We can also add a community kitchen, a sliding scale grocery store, we are hoping we can expand the growing season to year round with four heated greenhouses,” said McMahon.

The Hunger Coalition believes that access to healthy food is a right that everyone has.

“Local people are really strapped and having a hard time affording good healthy food, to help them defy adversity. We are trying to accommodate the needs of 8,000 people who are considered food insecure, one crisis away, and we are not meeting that need in our current space,” McMahon said.

They are currently working on raising 9 to 10 million dollars to start the renovations on their new building.

“We hope to be able to break ground may of 2020 and then a lot of renovations will start, so then hopefully early 2021 we can start moving in,” McMahon said.

For more information on the Blaine County Hunger Coalition, visit the hungercoaltion.org.