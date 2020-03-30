Blaine County School District Board of Trustees to hold meeting on school closure

The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will be meeting on Monday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss possibly extending school closures. The meeting comes on the heels of a recent order from the State Board of Education that schools soft close until April, 20. According to the Blaine County School District website the Board remains confident seniors who were on track to graduate at the time the district closed schools on March 16, will be still be able to graduate this Spring. Those interested in attending today's meeting will be able to do via inernet or call in at the number 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 963 271 274. No physical gathering of either the board or public will be taking place.