Blaine County School District trustees remove board chairman

Rob Clayton has been removed from his position as chairman of the Blaine County School District board of trustees announced Wednesday morning.

In a press release sent out by the district, the board first voted to censure Clayton for "several violations of the BCSD Board of Trustees Code of Ethics from January 2019 to early May 2019."

A second motion was made to remove Clayton as board chairman. Both motions passed 3-2.

Superintendent Dr. GwenCarol Holmes said in a written statement that “Chairman Clayton oversaw significant changes in Blaine County schools during his tenure on the Board. He has been a champion for balancing the budget and closing the achievement gap. His service on the Board has been focused on what is best for all students. I am sure he will continue to be an advocate for all students at the Board table and am looking forward to continuing to work with him."