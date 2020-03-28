Blaine County Sheriff dispels rumors about the enforcement of Stay-at-Home Order

Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins is reaching out to county residents to put to bed the spread of rumors regarding the enforcement of Idaho's temporary statewide COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order. Particularly the false notion of checkpoints or drivers being stopped to determine if their travel is "essential" as defined the order. In a Facebook Post on the Facebook Poston the Blaine County Sheriff's Office page Sheriff Harkins says his office want's to reassure the community with the facts.

"We want to be very clear. We ARE NOT stopping cars on the highway and there are NO CHECKPOINTS to determine if your travel reasons are essential. We encourage you to read the order and interpret the language in the best interest of your family, friends, neighbors, our community and our country."

The post goes to say Sheriff Harkins has instructed deputies to take a common-sense approaching enforcing the order and to utilize lesser sanctions such as education, warnings, or dispersal of the gatherings if warranted. However, he stresses the importance of Blaine County residents to stay at home unless it's vital for them to leave, and to not leave Blaine County unless essential.

"Stay at home means stay at home unless it is vital for you to leave. Each time anyone ventures out of their homes, they increase the odds of being exposed to COVID-19 and are adding to the potentially devastating stresses on our invaluable health care providers, local law enforcement, paramedics, and fire departments — the life-saving first responders we all need to keep our community safe. Do not leave Blaine County unless essential. There are no roadblocks or road closures, but as Idahoans, we must do everything to protect our surrounding counties as we would protect our next-door neighbors."

The post concludes with Sheriff Harkin's expressing an understanding some of the terms of the order may be difficult to understand, and to use the online resources provided by the state online and on the Blaine County Sheriff's Office public safety page.

The Facebook Post is included in its entirety below, and you can find more information in both English and Spanish at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-resources/