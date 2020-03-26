Blaine County doctor diagnosed with Covid-19 shares his story

An emergency room doctor at St. Luke's Wood River Valley was diagnosed with Covid-19 about 10 days ago. Our Elizabeth Hadley caught up with Doctor Russell over Face time.

Doctor Brent Russell got sick about 10 days ago with a cough and runny nose… knowing the symptoms of the corona-virus, he took the test.

“The day after I got swabbed I got really sick, I had a really bad cough and a high fever,” said Doctor Brent Russell. “There was a couple nights where I felt shortness of breath in the middle of the night, it was kind of scary.”

Doctor Russell says all that remains now is a cough and a lot of fatigue, but he has been isolated in his home for almost 2 weeks.

“It’s been hard, I’m single, my son has been here some, but yeah, it’s very lonely,” said Doctor Russell.

He doesn’t know where he got Covid-19 from, but he says many of the patients are asymptomatic.

“It was either symptomatic and came in for a knee injury, which half of coronavirus patients are asymptomatic, or it was something like that that I sat next to on the ski lift chair,” Doctor Russell said.

He says it was the sickest he’s ever been, and urges everybody to take all the precautions very seriously.

“You don’t need to be panicked or terrified, but you need to really take this seriously, because the best thing you can do for yourself, your family, your neighbors, is not get this infection,” said Doctor Russell.