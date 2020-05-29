Blaine County had one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Idaho, now seeing fewer cases

At one time, Blaine County was monitoring a record number of COVID-19 cases, community spread and the first two coronavirus related deaths in the state, but now Blaine County hasn’t had a Coronavirus related death since April 8.

Mayor Neil Bradshaw tells KMVT how Blaine County worked hard to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

At one point Blaine County had the most COVID-19 cases in the state, seeing more and more new cases each day.

"It’s led to a situation where we’ve seen a rapid decline in the number of positive cases of coronavirus, we now just see a caseload that is a trickle and many days go now by where we have no positive cases at all," said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

He said the community has taken this very seriously and that is why Blaine County has been able to help slow the spread.

"I’m delighted with the community response that we have had here in Blaine County and the city of Ketchum in terms of safe behavior, safe for themselves, safe for everyone around them," Bradshaw said.

Officials have been encouraging people to slow it down, do your part and be kind.

"All signs are good right now, but nobody wants to return to the days of March, so everybody is probably having an abundance of caution in the way they go about their day," Bradshaw said.

Gov. Brad Little and the officials in Blaine County shut down tourism for a while.

Bradshaw expects to see it pick up again, which is a large source of residents income.

"We’ve also got to keep moving on, you know tourism is part of our town," he said. "Vibrancy is core to our town, so we just have to be sensible, have to be responsible and have to be kind."