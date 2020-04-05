Blaine County man with coronavirus at home recovering

A Blaine County nurse who had been hospitalized for the coronavirus is being discharged from the hospital, his wife tells CBS2.

Last month, Emily Vanderhoof, said her husband, Jesse, began complaining of flu-like symptoms and soon ended up on a ventilator.

As a nurse, he spent the week before working in mobile COVID-19 testing tents.

"He just kinda felt like I might have a cold but wasn’t like oh I’m for sure sick,” Emily said.

The next day, he decided to get tested because while he didn’t have a terrible cough, the body aches and chills were severe.

“He just kept saying if this is the flu this is the worst flu I’ve had in my life,” Emily said.

Jesse woke Emily up early in the morning.

"About 3:30, 4 in the morning he just finally said I can’t take this any longer," Emily explained. "He walked in and a couple hours later the nurses called and said he had a seizure and would be life-flighted to Boise."

But he's slowly been on the road to recovery.

Over the weekend, Emily told CBS2 that Jesse would be discharged from the hospital sometime Saturday but he still has a lot of recovering to do but is doing much better and heading home.