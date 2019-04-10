Blaine County prepares for road closures after reported runoff and snowmelt conditions

Bridge and road crews in Blaine County are planning to close several roads in the valley after experiencing some heavy snow melt, muddy conditions and runoff.

The roads include Parker Glutch, Rock Creek Road, Rock Creek road, south end at Highway 20, W. Glendale Road, Road Canyon, Mecham and Dry Creek Road.

At the same time, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office had issued a small flood advisory on Tuesday morning, but since has been cancelled at around 3:32 p.m.

As the Wood River Valley experienced two avalanches in Ketchum on Warm Springs Road on Monday, avalanche specialists say the mountain terrain can posed a danger if people decide to go out and recreate.

"Understand that if it's raining and even if you are on flat ground, even just walking underneath steep snow cover slopes, does pose a hazard," said Sawtooth Avalanche Center Lead Specialist Ethan Davis. "Especially if it's a warm day with a lot of rain."