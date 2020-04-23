Blaine County rolls out self-reporting online survey to track COVID-19 cases

Blaine County has launched a self-reporting online survey and are asking people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to voluntarily submit their information.

The information will be used in two ways. One, it will be a safety awareness tool for first responders, but won’t change response policies. First responders will still be responding to all emergency calls as-if a person has the coronavirus.

Two, survey data may be used by epidemiologists to gain better understanding of past and current COVID prevalence in our community.

"We are thankful for the County’s efforts with this survey,” said Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman, in a news release. “It may feel like an invasion of privacy in the midst of an already difficult time, but if people are willing to participate, the information will help further protect emergency responders during this continued crisis."

Willing residents, who have tested positive for the COVID-19, can go to the online survey: https://arcg.is/1GT0SP. They are asked to include dates associated with their positive status. Participants do not have to respond to questions they are not comfortable answering.

"In addition, survey data can inform me and my public health partners if we need to enhance and expand our testing efforts to stay ahead of the threat of a future outbreak,” said Blaine County Ambulance District Medical Director and St Luke’s Wood River emergency room physician Dr. Terry O’Connor.

The survey was put together by Blaine County’s disaster services coordinator Chris Corwin and the GIS department, according to a news release. They developed a location-based, confidential online survey, which uses GIS’s services and software application called Survey 123 from Ersi.

Results will be retained by Blaine County GIS for 12 months in a password protected file. If anyone has questions about the survey, they can contact Chris Corwin at 208-788-5508.