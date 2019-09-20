Blaine County schools launches 'Gold Card' program for senior citizens

A new program just launched in Blaine County and more than 100 people have already applied.

New program granting seniors in Blaine County free and discounted entry to events. (Source: KMVT)

The Gold Card Program is a free card for community members who are 60 years old and older. With it, members receive free entry to school-sponsored athletic games, as well as discounts and invitations to performing arts events. The program was designed to give seniors a greater connection with youth in the community and an incentive to continue their ongoing support

"The Gold Card is given to people for their lifetime,” said Heather Crocker, with the Blaine County School District. “And we really encourage the community to come out and support our schools. We've got a home game this Friday here at Wood River High School and we'd love to see our senior community come out and support the home team."

Senior citizens can apply for the Gold Card online at www.blaineschool.org or in person at the district office located at 118 W. Bullion in Hailey.