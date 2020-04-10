Blaine County to begin testing COVID-19 antibodies

The City of Ketchum announced Wednesday that it will begin a study testing COVID-19 antibodies. So what does that mean?

Mayor Neil Bradshaw hopes that this will help the community know when it’s safe to return to normal activity.

An antibody is a protein that can be found in the blood that attacks bacteria and viruses.

“This is a clinical trial that will happen over the course of a number of months initially we will get take blood draws starting later this week early next week, and this trial will continue for quite some time,” said Neil Bradshaw, the mayor of Ketchum.

400 volunteers will be selected from Blaine County to help scientists discover new facts about the virus.

“We don’t know where this research will go and we don’t know who will be selected for testing, but we do know that our little valley is trying to do our part in this global issue and I’m excited for that,” said Bradshaw.

“I hope people understand that this is not going to happen overnight, regardless of whether you test positive for antibodies or not,” Bradshaw said.

The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center are going to be conducting the study.

“So again the people who are volunteering it’s not about them, it’s about contributing to a study, it’s not about finding a cure for these 400 people it’s about understanding what antibodies levels exist in these 400 people and how can that help up manage this virus going forward,” said Bradshaw.

For more information, visit https://www.ketchumidaho.org/