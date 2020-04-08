Blaine County to host virtual town hall for residents Wednesday evening

On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Blaine County officials are hosting a virtual community town hall regarding the local COVID-19 response.

The panel discussion and answer period will include officials and health experts from the Blaine County Board of Commissioners, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, St. Luke’s Wood River and South Central Public Health Department.

Residents are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time.

People can register to participate at the Blaine County web page, click on the COVID-19 updates link, and then click on the virtual town hall register button. Questions can also be submitted to townhall@co.blaine.id.us.

Those who register will revive an email of how to connect online or by telephone.

Online participated is limited to 1,000 connections, according to a news release. But residents will also be able to register to listen in via telephone.