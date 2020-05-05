Bliss School District seeks increase in plant facilities levy

The Bliss Joint School District is seeking an increase of $10,000 in a plant facility levy in the upcoming May election. If approved by voters, the district would be able to utilize $50,000 a year for 10 years.

“We have had really high success rates on the plant facility levy,” said Bliss School District Superintendent Kevin Lancaster.

The money would be utilized to help maintain and upgrade facilities, as well as help purchase school buses.

"Everything from new roofs, we purchase a bus every five years,” Lancaster said. “Just two years ago we put new heating and air systems in our 100-year-old building, which is the first time we’ve got away from our coal furnace.”

The levy the district has been operating under provided $40,000 per year for 10 years to the district, and this new measure would result in a tax increase for voters, Lancaster said.

"It looks like it's going to be $7 dollars per year, per 100,000 taxable," he said.

While this year's May primary election is being conducted absentee, Lancaster is hopeful the district will be able to get the support of voters once again, like it did for the previous $40,000 levy.

People can view a sample ballot with plant facilities levy in this article.

Voters can request their ballot online at IdahoVotes.gov or they can fill out the absentee request form included in this article and return it to their county clerk's office.

To receive a ballot for the May 19 election, voters must indicate if they'd like a Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan ballot and send in the application request to their county clerk no later than Tuesday, May 19.

Voters are asked to remain patient as requests for absentee ballots are processed as election offices are processing thousands of requests to ensure voters can submit their vote by the 8 p.m. deadline on June, 2 when elections results will be released. To find your county clerk, visit here.