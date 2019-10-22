Bliss man struck in Hagerman hit-and-run

A Bliss man is recovering after being struck while crossing State Street in Hagerman. Law enforcement are still looking for the small, light colored SUV-type involved. (Source: MGN)
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Bliss man is recovering after being struck in a Hagerman crosswalk Sunday.

Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough sent out a news release Tuesday morning. He said Rhonde Wood was crossing State Street at about 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a small, light colored SUV-type car.

Wood was flown to Saint Alphonsus in Boise with nonlife-threatening injures. The vehicle that struck Wood fled the scene.

Gough said fragments of the car were recovered at the scene.

Law enforcement are looking for anyone who may have seen something related to the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 208-934-4422 or Southern Idaho Regional Communications at 208-324-1911.

 
