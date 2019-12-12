Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation partners with Twin Falls School District

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 out of 7 children have a mental, behavioral or developmental disorder.

The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation is trying to help by partnering with nine schools across Idaho, including three in Twin Falls.

“In short, the Healthy Minds Partnership is a collaborative effort, between schools and private behavioral health providers, to improve access to services for students while they are at school,” said Connor Sheldon, the program manager with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation.

Bickel Elementary, Perrine Elementary and Canyon Ridge High School are the three schools involved from Twin Falls.

The principal of Perrine Elementary explains how it can be difficult for parents to get their child to counseling appointments.

“Navigating that medical system of getting to the appointment, getting your child to the appointments without missing school, with it right here, your child won’t be missing school,” said Tammy Rodabaugh, the principal of Perrine Elementary.

Now that these three schools have been awarded the grant, they can help the students easier, since the mental health specialists will be right at the school.

“An actual behavioral health specialist will be right here at Perrine Elementary helping students. So it would be like you got a behavioral health specialist at St. Luke’s,” Rodabaugh said.

Blue Cross of Idaho will be helping the schools figure this all out, working with behavioral health specialists in the area, and the schools. Services will be implemented in the fall of 2020.

“It’s going to be a win-win for everybody, but ultimately it’s the kids that win, right?" Rodabaugh said. "They are the ones that are needing the services. If we can remove obstacles so they can get those services, everyone is healthier for it."