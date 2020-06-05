Blue Cross of Idaho extends telehealth services increases in usage during COVID-19

The coronavirus changes the daily lives for almost everyone and probably the healthcare industry the most.

That is why Blue Cross of Idaho is now extending their access to telehealth services for their members throughout the state until the end of the year.

This policy allows members to pay nothing out of pocket for telehealth visits with an in-network provider for any healthcare related issue. Since this was implemented following COVID-19 they have seen an increase of 11,500% from the same period last year.

From January 27 to February 2 they processed 108 telehealth claims, then from April 6-19 that number jumped to just over 10,700.

Drew Hobby, the senior vice president of Healthcare Economics, says the access to telehealth was increased for COVID-19 they saw a significant increase in calls for another reason.

“What we have also seen, we’ve actually seen an increase in the overall behavior health visits," Hobby said. "Whether that’s a telehealth claim or an in-person office visit claim. We’ve actually seen in behavioral health visits from where we were pre-COVID."

Hobby also added that this policy ensures the providers are reimbursed for telehealth claims so this ensured patients can get the care they need in whatever form they wish, while making sure providers are taken care of as well.

