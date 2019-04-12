Blue Cross of Idaho hacked, says some member info accessed

One of Idaho's largest insurance companies says someone was able to hack their website to get access to the personal information of about 5,600 customers, including names, claim payment information and codes indicating any medical procedures the customers may have undergone.

Blue Cross of Idaho made the announcement Friday afternoon in a prepared statement. Executive Vice President Paul Zurlo says all affected members have been notified and are they being offered three years of complementary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The company says the breach, which happened March 21, has been reported to the FBI.

Blue Cross of Idaho says the breached information did not include social security numbers, banking or credit card numbers or information about medical diagnoses.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)