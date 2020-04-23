Blue Lakes Country Club makes major adjustments to adhere to stay-home order

Blue Lakes Country Club is only allowing members to play golf at this time.

Blue Lakes is adhering to the state guidelines of course, plus spacing out tee times.

Mike Hamblin, the head golf professional says the members are taking full advantage of the opportunity to play golf, in fact, Hamblin says traffic has increased.

"You can't go out to eat, you can't go out to a movie, you can't go to a ballgame, there are no sports on TV, golf is a game you can do for the rest if your life with your family. Members of the club have been utilizing the club more than they have because you can't do anything else," Hamblin explained.

He adds as they're headed into the peak season, it's hard to bring on a full staff when you don't have normal revenue.