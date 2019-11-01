Boater missing in Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir

Twin Falls Search and Rescue are currently searching for a missing boater in the Salmon Creek Reservoir.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's office spokesperson Lori Stewart tells KMVT that a call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning. Two boaters out by the dam were taking on water.

Twin Falls County Sheriffs Office responded and were able to pull one person out. Twin Falls Search and Rescue and Air St. Luke's also responded and are currently searching for the other boater.

We will continue to update this story as more information become available.