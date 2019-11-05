Boating safety amid Friday's incident on Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir

While the investigation into Friday's boating incident is still underway, it's essential to make sure everyone is safe on the water.

Lieutenant Daron Brown said all the safety procedures from the summer imply in the winter.

While water levels stay the same for a more extended time in the fall and winter, Brown said boaters need to realize water levels are lower than in the summertime.

He also said it's crucial to have a life jacket on when you are on any manually propelled boats, such as canoes and rafts, in addition to powerboats, sailboats, jet skis, and fishing float tubes.

During the cold temperatures, one has an option to purchase a "float coat," which he said serves two purposes.

"A float coat has the flotation and is a life jacket itself, and it is a coat, so you also wear it for warmth," he said.

Brown said life jackets have to be out and accessible. Children 14 and under must wear theirs when they are aboard a boat 19 feet in length or less when the boat is underway or under power.

As far as the adults, if they violate the state law of not having a life jacket around, they are subject to a $99 citation.