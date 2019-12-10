Body camera footage released in fatal Nevada police shooting

Henderson Police in Nevada have released bodycam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on Nov. 20.

According to police, officers responded to a Pizza Hut, where a panic alarm was coming from the freezer.

Officers found a 35-year-old male employee suffering from a gunshot wound.

"I've been shot in Pizza Hut on Warm Springs, come quick," this frightening 911 call coming from a Pizza Hut employee shortly after a robbery suspect shot him in the chest. "Come quick, I've been shot. I'm dying."

Police say the 18-year-old suspect Kenneth Simeus Jr. walked into the Pizza Hut near Marks Street and Warm Springs, dressed in all black, wearing gloves and looking to rob the place, but they haven't said exactly what led up to the shooting of a 35-year-old store employee.

When officers arrived, they found that worker inside of a storage freezer, clinging to life.

Just blocks away from this scene, two officers located Simeus walking in the middle of Marks Street and armed with two 9 mm handguns. Police say both were reported stolen.

Officials say when those officers confronted him, he fired five shots in their direction.

Dark body cam footage is hard to see, but you can hear numerous gunshots ringing out right next to a busy shopping plaza.

The suspect died from his injuries at Sunrise Hospital.

As for the Pizza Hut employee