Body found in Snake River identified as missing woman

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says human remains found along the Snake River belong to a Grangeville woman who has been missing for more than a year.

Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall identified the remains as Shawnta L. Pankey Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

Pankey has been missing since April 15, 2018. She was last seen when she and her boyfriend, Edward M. Mills of Grangeville, were camped at Pine Bar along the Salmon River near Cottonwood. At the time Mill told investigators that the 25-year-old Pankey left the campsite on foot after two got into an argument. She was reported missing the next day after failing to pick up her child as expected.

The sheriff's office says Pankey's death remains under investigation.

