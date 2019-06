The city of Hazelton has issued a new boil advisory for residents.

KMVT received a call from City Clerk Ange Black at about 10:30 Thursday morning, saying the advisory is in effect until further notice.

People are advised to not drink any tap water, unless it's been boiled.

The city is currently undergoing an extensive pipe replacement project, replacing the more 70-year-old pipes with state-of-the-art ones.

