Boise Black Lives Matter chapter talks about importance of movement

The country in an uproar, as protests continue in the death of a black man at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. The officer has since been arrested.

You've seen the video and you've heard about the protests.

And while it may seem a world away in Minneapolis, the Black Lives Matter chapter in Boise is reminding people it could happen anywhere, explains Lejmarc Snowball.

"We haven't had the same type of incident, or maybe in it's frequency, but that doesn't necessarily mean that there's an air of awareness around police brutality and the suffrage of black peoples," Snowball explained.

Snowball also says social media has helped spread their message.

"It's something that the black community has had to deal with for a very long time. And I guess the beauty of social media and modern technology is that now we can share this experience, shouting, bellowing to the world that this has been happening to us," Snowball stated.

And while there haven't been any protests in Idaho, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says they're still affected by it, explained Chief Deputy Don Newman.

"I don't know that it readily affects us here in Idaho, we have the luxury of having a community that supports us and recognizes that this is Idaho, and not Minneapolis, Minnesota, but it does affect us personally, because whenever something like this happens, you can't watch it and not be affected by it, coupled with the aftermath that's followed," Newman stated.

While some call for an end to violent protests, Snowball says he's not surprised at the reaction.

"It's just a symptom of the overwhelming frustration. And it's hurting the cause or helping the cause? I can't say it really does either. I would say though that it is an accurate reflection of the fact that people feel that things are not getting done," Snowball said.

In the end, they just have one message.

"Not we matter more, or we matter only, we matter also," Snowball said.