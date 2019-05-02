Boise Police and St. Luke's Children launch 'Look Before You Lock' campaign

In Idaho, there's been seven deaths related to children being left inside the car and a new campaign is kicking off, an effort to keep those numbers from going up.

The Boise Police Department and St. Luke's Children's Hospital launched the "Look Before You Lock" campaign on Wednesday.

In the upcoming weeks, they'll be putting flyers, posters up and handing out stickers informing the public about the dangers of leaving children, pets or elderly loved ones inside the car.

According to data collected by San Jose State University, since 1998 there's been nearly 800 children related heatstroke deaths after being left inside the car and safety experts recognize the incident doesn't discriminate.

"This type of situation is not something that is just in one group of people or considered an abuse situation. It doesn't discriminate against anybody. A lot of times after the investigations are done on infant deaths, family deaths, and pet deaths in cars. It's about a change in routine," said Jennifer Westendorf, the program coordinator for Safe Kids Magic Valley.

As summer approaches and temperatures begin to rise, Westendorf hopes the new campaign would be a reminder to the public that Idaho is no exception.

"These little stickers that will be distributed are wonderful because they're that little reminder, so every time you're getting out of your car if it's on your window — you're going to be 'Oh, check the back seat' — just get in that habit and you know that every time you aren't locking the doors with a loved one that could be harmed," Westendorf said.

The most recent case in Twin Falls happened in 2017.