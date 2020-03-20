Boise State: Someone on campus tested positive for COVID-19

Boise State University says a member of the campus community has tested positive for coronavirus.

The university did not disclose whether that person was a faculty member or student, but it is the first confirmed case on campus.

The university says anyone who visited the administration building or the rec center on Friday, March 13 may have come in contact with the person who tested positive.

"Though the risk is low, if you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you should alert your healthcare provider that you may have been in contact with an infected individual," BSU said.