Boise State students in isolation due to coronavirus worries

Boise State University says four students from South Korea participating in a school program are in self-isolation for 14 days in Boise.

The school in a statement Thursday says the students cleared a health screening for the new coronavirus after arriving in Seattle on Monday. The virus causes the disease called COVID-19.

School spokesman Greg Hahn says the four students are staying in an apartment in a complex owned by the university. He says they're able to take classes online.

State officials say no one in Idaho has so far tested positive for the virus, but preparations are being made should that occur.