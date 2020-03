It's now illegal to use a hand-held device while driving in Boise.

The city council unanimously approved an ordinance banning hand-held cell phone use while driving during a meeting on Tuesday.

The new rule means drivers in the capital city can't use phones or other electronic devices unless the device is in hands-free mode.

Law enforcement officers will work on educating drivers about the new law until July 1.

After that, violators face a $90 ticket.