Boise man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman

Prosecutors in Tennessee say 30 people have been charged with selling heroin and the dangerous opioid fentanyl in school zones./ Source: MGN
By  | 
Updated: Thu 6:03 PM, Jul 04, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A Boise man is accused of holding a woman against her will, assaulting her and threatening her with a knife.

The Idaho Statesman reports police arrested 26-year-old Brennden Rader on Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and resisting arrest.

Boise police say officers responded to a domestic dispute call at a business and found a woman who had been assaulted.

Police say Rader held the woman in a car for several hours.

Police say they found the car parked in an alley and Rader refused to exit.

Officers used a police dog to detain Rader.

He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Ada County Jail.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus