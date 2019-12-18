Boise man charged with murder after woman's body found

A Boise man has been charged with first-degree murder after police discovered a woman's body at a Boise home.

Fifty-six-year-old David L. Randall was booked into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday, and court records don't reveal if he has obtained an attorney.

The Boise Police Department says they were called to a home on Monday, where they found the dead woman and Randall.

The woman's name has not yet been released. Police say evidence at the scene indicates her death was suspicious. Randall has not yet entered a plea.