Boise man dies following ski accident

Family members mourn the loss of a Boise man who died following a ski accident on Saturday at the Sun Valley Ski Resort.

Father and husband Stewart Milus passed away following a tragic ski accident at Sun Valley on Saturday (Credit: Jim Burdette)

Stewart Milus, 65-year-old father and husband from Boise, was visiting the resort for the weekend with his wife Laura and their 8-year-old son. While skiing, Milus clipped skis with another skier, which ultimately sent him in a different direction where he collided with a snow blowing machine sometime after 2 p.m., according Laura Milus. She tells KMVT, the skier her husband clipped skis with was a registered anesthesiologist who immediately began giving her husband CPR before emergency responders arrived.

"At 2:45 p.m. the Sun Valley Ski Patrol responded to the scene on Lower River Run," according to a statement from Kelli Lusk, the public relations and communications manager for Sun Valley. "He was transported to the bottom of River Run, the base area of Bald Mountain. The individual was then transferred to the Ketchum Fire Department EMS and transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center."

Stewart's wife was taken by car from the Sun Valley Ski Resort to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center where she learned her husband had died.

Laura Milus said via phone-call she is with her family in Boise, and funeral arrangements are being made for her husband and the funeral will take place in Illinois. She says Stewart was a "perfect human being, a perfect man, the most moral and decent person she's met, and the love of her life." Laura Milus says she feels "totally devastated" by his passing, and that Stewart was her "everything and her world."

KMVT reached to the Blaine County Coroner, who confirmed they are performing an investigation as to the cause of Stewart Milus' death.

Laura Milus hopes to get in contact with the anesthesiologist who clipped skis with Stewart and assisted in performing CPR before emergency responders arrived. She says she wants to speak with the person who was with Stewart in his final moments and to thank him for his quick effort to help her husband.

KMVT was originally reached out to by Jim Burdette, brother-in-law of Stewart Milus, inquiring for any information related to Saturday's ski accident in Sun Valley. Burdette, who lives in Illinois, says Stewart was a lively, affable, and wonderful person who's passing has put the family in a difficult position. He says Milus was respected in the community, and many Illinois residents have reached out to offer condolences for Milus's passing.

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed the name of the injured skier KMVT obtained from other authorities following a quote by Sun Valley Ski Resort. The ski resort gave no name in their statement to KMVT. The above information has been corrected to show the statement in full from the resort.