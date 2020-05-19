Boise man faces charges following high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

A Boise man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chance in a stolen vehicle over the weekend from Blaine County to Lincoln County.

On Monday, Jayson S. Mitchell, 22, was arraigned on charges of felony eluding a police officer, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor failure to purchase a driver’s license. His bond was set at $50,000, according to online court records.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday at about 6:36 p.m., a Ketchum Police Division deputy attempted to pull over a Dodge Dakota on Main Street in Ketchum for traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph speed zone.

The driver failed to yield and began accelerating to speeds from 80-100 mph, running red lights and stop signs, crossing double yellow lines and narrowly missing several head-on crashes and at least one pedestrian as the vehicle traveled southward, according to a news release.

The chase passed through several jurisdictions and the vehicle eventually drove over a spike strip near Johnny’s Country store along Highway 75 in Lincoln County. The vehicle came to rest in a field approximately 75-100 feet east of the roadway, near Vortex Loop.

Law enforcement identified Mitchel as the driver and determined he drove a stolen vehicle.

“This was a very dangerous situation and all the officers involved exercised sound judgment of when to discontinue and restart the pursuit for public safety,” said Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins in a news release. “The officers from multiple jurisdictions worked together seamlessly to stop an individual who could have caused a serious crash.”

Mitchell was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center. The vehicle was towed by Advanced Towing to be returned to its rightful owner.

Additional officers from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Hailey Police Department, Bellevue Marshall’s Office, Idaho State Police, Shoshone Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.

Mitchell’s preliminary hearing is set for June 1.

