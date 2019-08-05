Boise man faces first degree murder charge following shooting, victim identified

A Boise man faces a first degree murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing one person Friday afternoon.

The Boise Police Department said Carlos Sandoval, 24, additionally faces a felony aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.

Police took Sandoval into custody at about 8 p.m. Friday following a shooting after 4 p.m. on the 1700 block of Fry Street. Antoine Jones, 45, later died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Ada County Coroner’s Office released Monday afternoon. The police department said a female was also injured in the shooting, but was later released from the hospital.

According to online court records, Sandavol was arraigned on charges in court Monday afternoon. His preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 15.

As previously reported, Boise police said Friday night that after a three-hour police search and standoff the suspect was apprehended without incident.

Police had asked residents on Fry Street to the north of Fairview Avenue to stay inside their homes and for others to avoid the area.

Boise Police Lt. David Hunsaker says the suspect eventually called police dispatch from a house near the shooting and was given instructions on how to surrender peacefully.

The Associated Press contributed to this report