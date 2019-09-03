Boise man seriously injured in rollover crash in Blaine County

A Boise man was seriously injured in a single-car rollover crash Sunday night in Blaine County.

At about 11:21 pm., the Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 20 near Moonstone Landing.

Deputies contacted Riley O. Martin, 27, of Boise, and sole occupant of the crash. A witness told law enforcement what they saw. Investigators believe Martin drove westbound on the highway, when he swerved, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, overcorrected and crossed back on the roadway and rolled about two times. According to a sheriff’s office news release, the SUV came to rest on its roof on the north side of the road. Martin wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators observed beer cans and an alcohol container in and near Martin’s SUV. Martin was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

