Bond reduced for former Lincoln County sheriff

The courts granted a bond reduction for former Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez during his arraignment into district court Monday morning in Blaine County.

According to court records, Rodriguez requested a public defenders to represent him and told the court he wouldn’t be able to pay to keep Michael Woods as his lawyer, who had represented him. The court appointed public defender Cheri Hicks.

The court reduced bond from $500,000 to $100,000 citing Rodriguez’ law enforcement background, knowledge of the investigation, potential employment. With a no contact order in place for the victim, Hicks requested an exception for Rodriguez to see his own children with possible supervision.

The reduction was made with a stipulation of a no contact order with victim or victim’s mother.

Rodriguez faces seven felony charges, including one child sexual abuse, four lewd conduct with a minor and two rape charges. The criminal complaint says the alleged events occurred from 2005 to 2014.