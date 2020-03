A small piece of bone was found in the campground where DeOrr Kunz went missing in 2015.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office recovered the bone after cadaver dogs gave a hard alert in June of 2019. LCSO conducted initial tests on the bone, but could not rule out the possibility that it was from a young human.

The bone sample was then turned over to the FBI lab and the results were recently returned to LCSO.

FBI testing resulted in no human DNA detected.