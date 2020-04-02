Bonner County Sheriff pens letter to Gov. Little challenging statewide stay-at-home order

In an open letter, Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler ask Idaho Gov. Brad Little to assemble the state legislature for an emergency meeting to reconsider the current statewide stay-at-home order.

In the letter, Wheeler calls into the question information disseminated by the World Health Organization, the response to that information, the cause and effect devastation generated by the response, and lastly what he says is "our responsibility to change course."

"In the spirit of changing the course, I am urging you to call up the full Idaho Legislature and assemble them for an emergency meeting in Boise to discuss these points," Wheeler writes.

The points Wheeler indicates need to be discussed derive from a second open letter from Florida-based business owner, and son of organic farmer, Alfie Oakes. The Oakes letter, was addressed to Florida Sen. Scott in late March.

In it, Oakes called into question the reliability of information put out by the WHO on COVID-19, blames the media for sensationalizing the threat of the virus, and describes the current response to COVID-19 as not being worth the financial toll.

"By the time our government gets its head out of its a--, and realizes this is nothing more than a severe flu season, we will be coming back to an unrecognizable America," the letter from Alfie Oakes reads. "Millions of Americans will be out of work, many will have lost their retirement, and thousands of businesses will surely be bankrupt. Our economy will be in ruins, and for what? We MUST let Americans without risk — young and healthy business owners and their employees — go to work in order to keep our economy active and thriving. "

In the letter from the Bonner County sheriff to Idaho's governor, a similar sentiment is expressed where Wheeler explains the current state response has required the suspending of the constitution, and the dangers of COVID-19 have been overhyped.

"I do not believe that suspending the Constitution was wise, because Covid-19 is nothing like the Plague," Sheriff Wheeler states in the letter. "We were misled by some Public Health Officials, and now it is time to reinstate our Constitution."

In conclusion of the letter, Wheeler mentions how Texas Gov. Greg Abbot changed his state's course by signing an executive order that gave churches back their right to assemble.

"In the spirit of liberty and the Constitution, you can request those that are sick to stay home, but, at the same time, you must release the rest of us to go on with normal business," Wheeler writes.

Attached to this article, is Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler's open letter to Gov. Little, as well as the second letter written by Alfie Oakes. According to the latest reports from the Panhandle Health District, Bonner County currently has one confirmed cases of Coronavirus. The latest numbers from the Idaho Department Health and Welfare indicate on Wednesday, Idaho saw 144 cases of COVID-19 be confirmed across Idaho.

For more information on the coronavirus and a statewide county of confirmed cases and deaths, visit here.