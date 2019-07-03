Boy Scouts bring back Sawtooth National Forest Sign

A sign directing motorists to a recreational area, is now back in its resting spot after it was taken out a few years ago.

The Sawtooth National Forest sign for Magic Mountain and Rock Creek is now posted on a corner at 3800 east and Highway 30 in Hansen. This is all thanks to a couple of Eagle Scouts.

It was taken out a few years ago for construction on the roadway.

Alek Jackman, and a few other members of the Boy Scouts, remodeled, sanded and repainted the sign.

One reason why Alek decided to take this on as his Eagle Scout project is because he loves the outdoors.

"Love to get my hands dirty and do hard work. And I love to go to national parks and learn to ski, in this case, and I wanted to make sure people can find their way to Rock Creek and Magic Mountain." he said.

The sign measures 7 feet 6 inches wide, and 5 feet tall, taking quite a few people help to put it up including the Sawtooth National Forest, the Idaho Transportation Department and members of the Boy Scouts..