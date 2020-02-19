Snake River Council president speaks on Boy Scouts filing for bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.

However, Bret Belnap, the Snake River council president, said the filing has nothing to do with the Mountain West Council as it is solely national, adding if their board of directors chooses to put money into the bankruptcy, it's up to them.

Nonetheless, he said business will continue as usual since the filing has no effect on them other than image.

"How in depth we go to make sure that we don't have these situations arise with our training, tracking, certifying people in youth protection and the lengths we go to make sure that our youths are protected," Belnap said.

The filing Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on.

Lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as boys by scout leaders decades ago.