Boy sustained minor injuries after being struck by car

Updated: Thu 12:11 PM, Apr 25, 2019
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boy sustained minor injuries after being struck by a car Thursday morning in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Police Department spokesman Lt. Terry Thueson said police were called at about 8:03 a.m. to the 900 block of Eastland Drive, near Lighthouse Christian School for the crash.

Thueson said a report indicated the boy sustained scrapes and bruises and there was no indication the child was taken to a hospital. The child was coherent and alert following the encounter.

Idaho State Police also responded to the crash.

 
