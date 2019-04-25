Boy sustained minor injuries after being struck by car

A boy sustained minor injuries after being struck by a car Thursday morning in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Police Department spokesman Lt. Terry Thueson said police were called at about 8:03 a.m. to the 900 block of Eastland Drive, near Lighthouse Christian School for the crash.

Thueson said a report indicated the boy sustained scrapes and bruises and there was no indication the child was taken to a hospital. The child was coherent and alert following the encounter.

Idaho State Police also responded to the crash.