Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley gearing up for expansion

The Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley is getting ready for a big expansion at the Twin Falls location.

Executive Director Lindsey Westburg said they plan to add 8,000 square feet to their current facility located on the College of Southern Idaho campus.

The expansion cost about $2.1 million done by a capital campaign.

Westburg said they will soon have a two-story building that will include more classroom space for their kindergartners and teens.

This money will also add sprinklers to their entire building along with renovating the bathrooms.

"We're excited that this campaign is coming to fruition and that we're able to build and expand, so we can expand on our programs and offer more space for our kids. With our expansion, we're going to be able to serve 200 more kids," she said.

They plan to break ground in July.

Westburg said this is their last expansion on this campus and that they are thinking about getting another facility within the next five years.