The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley are trying to raise funds for their initiatives, and they're doing it in style.

Boys and Girls Club partners with Ross for fundraiser (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Beginning February 1, Ross customers in Twin Falls & Burley can

make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less location during checkout, to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley.

One hundred percent of proceeds raised goes right back into the community. Every 3 dollar donation helps provide one hour of homework help for a club youth.

"You know kids they need help doing their homework, and that's what these monies go to support is homework help for those kids. We provide a space and a time everyday for kids to do their homework, and maybe they don't have the school supplies or the proper tools to get their homework done, that's what this money will go to," said Bri Owen Director of Operations.

Last year this same fundraiser raised about $4,300, but this year they will be partnering with two stores as there is now a Ross location in Burley.